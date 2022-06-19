She Couldn’t Figure Out Why She And Her Family Were Getting Sick, And It Turns Out Recalled Peanut Butter Was To Blame

As someone who loves peanut butter, I always have some on hand, for when I get that peanut butter craving. That’s the case with a lot of people I know, given that they’re not allergic, of course.

So when I hear that there is a recall of any kind for peanut butter products, I panic a little bit. In the past month, products that are associated with peanut butter produced in The J.M. Smucker Company have been recalled due to the possible risk of salmonella.

I looked at the FDA website to make sure that my peanut butter wasn’t in any of the batches that were being recalled.

The way to check this is to make sure that the lot code numbers aren’t between “1274425-214025, and only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY)”, the website said.

One family did the same thing, or so they thought.

A TikToker, user name @kelsewhatelse, shared her story about her and her family having a mysterious sickness.

“For about 9 weeks my family’s got what we call the ‘Monday sickies’ because we would only get sick on Mondays,” she explained.

“We would have 12 hours of fever followed by about 12 hours of stomach cramps or diarrhea.”

TikTok; pictured above is @kelsewhatelse in her video

