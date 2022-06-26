She Feels That She Tricked Her Boyfriend Into Expecting Her To Be Thin

A 36-year-old woman has struggled with her weight her whole life. At her heaviest, she’s been 275 pounds, and at her lightest, she was 150 pounds. When she got to 150 pounds, she started dating a guy 2 years older than her.

What her boyfriend didn’t know was that it was wearing her out staying at 150 pounds. She refused to eat any carbs and she spent 3 hours in the gym every single day.

She didn’t have a healthy relationship with food at all when she was her lightest, and it was a lot to keep it all up.

“I hid pictures of me at my heaviest and he knew I was not in a great place mentally with food but thought it was more social pressure to be rail-thin,” she explained.

“I really was able to lose the obsessive behaviors and went to 180lbs. I was not happy with the weight gain however but did maintain it for two years.”

As the years went on, she suffered a couple of events that really did impact her negatively, and she turned to food to deal with it all.

She’s back up to the heaviest weight she’s ever been, and she has sought out therapy to help her get to the bottom of her bad relationship with food.

She’s looking at everything a lot more clearly now. One of her friends recently made a comment about her weight, which left her believing that she tricked her boyfriend into expecting her to be thin.

She returned home in tears and apologized to her boyfriend for him having started dating her when she was skinny, only to have her currently be a lot heavier.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.