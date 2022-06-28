She Got Her Husband Fired From His Job After She Told His Boss The Truth About Why He Didn’t Make It In To Work One Morning

A woman is married to her 33-year-old husband, and he’s just not into his job. Her husband comes up with plenty of reasons why he can’t go to work, and mostly, it boils down to he just doesn’t want to go.

Due to her husband continuously not making it to work, his boss cut down his pay, and she’s been forced to pick up another job to make up for the money they’re losing due to her husband’s laziness.

Her husband’s 14-year-old cousin then sold him a gaming console, and it’s been all downhill since then.

Her husband spends all day and all evening playing video games, and he’s been skipping out on work like crazy.

Her husband has been continuously lying right to his boss’s face; claiming that he was super sick or that he had a fever.

“Honestly I got fed up with him ruining his job and causing us money,” she explained. “I told him he needed to knock this off but he told me to stay out of it and focus on my JOBS.”

Well, days went by after she told her husband something had to change, yet nothing did. One day, after their chat, her husband was up all evening so he could be on his video games.

The morning after, he chose to not go to work, although her husband’s boss had already issued him a final warning about missing out on so many days.

“His boss called at 8 a.m and I picked up the phone,” she said. “He asked where my husband was and whether he was coming to work.”

