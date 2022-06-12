She Really Resents Her Sister’s New Boyfriend And Even Though Her Sister Asked Her To Come Out To Dinner With Them, She Said No

A 22-year-old woman has a sister who just got a new boyfriend, and she’s so opposed to this relationship that her sister has gotten into.

2 years ago, her sister was dating a man named Grant, and she really thought he was a wonderful man.

“He brought her flowers every day, opened doors for her (and for my mom and for me), and was just overall a great guy,” she explained.

Grant even went out of his way to get her presents on holidays and for her birthdays, so he really was quite thoughtful.

“Grant was planning on proposing,” she said. “He talked to me about it. He showed me pictures of the ring he was going to get and told me his plans.”

“He was going to ask her to marry him during our family vacation to the beach, and he wanted everyone there. He was so, so excited.”

4 weeks ago, her sister cheated on Grant with another guy, and she found out because after it happened, her sister sought her out for help.

She refused to give her sister a shoulder to lean on, as she isn’t on board with her sister being a cheater.

She can’t support anyone choosing to cheat, and she believes that if you’re interested in someone else, you owe it to the person that you are with to end things before moving on.

