She Showed Up To A First Date With No Makeup On And The Guy Was Rude To Her About It So She’s Wondering How Other People Would Feel In Her Situation

A woman who works as a nurse recently met up with a guy who works in finance to go on their first date together.

Right before the date, she got done working a 14 hour long shift, and she was dressed in scrubs with no makeup on.

After finishing her shift, she had zero time to make it home from the hospital to change and throw some makeup on while getting herself to the date on time, so she texted this guy to let him know what was going on.

She asked him if he would like to rescheulde their first date or keep the time as it was, but she did warn him that she wasn’t able to make herself look fancier and date ready since she had just gotten off work.

“I text him explaining I can still make it, but I’m in scrubs and look like work,” she explained. “He said he wanted to keep our plans and he didn’t mind.”

So there she was, dressed in her scrubs as she showed up for the date. This guy took one look at her and rudely said, “Oh, I didn’t realize that you were wearing absolutely no make up. I thought you would’ve at least had something on.”

What did this guy expect? She said she had just gotten done working at a hospital for 14 long hours, and she gave him a more than fair heads up as to how her day was playing out.

His nasty remark about her lack of makeup left her feeling terrible and that she was somehow lazy or not presentable for their date.

Adding to that, this guy boasted about being an “alpha male” so it’s safe to say she will not be going out on another date with him.

