She Spent Her Whole Prom Night With A Guy She Really Likes But His Intentions Are Confusing Her

An 18-year-old girl went to her senior prom not too long ago, and at one point during the evening, a guy there that she did not know asked her friend to introduce them to one another.

After she met him, her prom night went from pretty ok to somewhat magical.

“He initiated an amazing night of exploring the venue, dancing, and going around introducing each other to our friends while holding hands (he asked first, I said yes),” she explained.

“Usually I hold boys to a really high standard and don’t talk to everyone (I’d never held hands romantically before, I turned down a boy who asked me to prom), but he was this interesting mix of really good-looking and genuinely interested in STEM.”

When prom was over, he got on the same bus home as her, and on the ride back, they chatted about a variety of different topics.

She was pleasantly surprised to find out that they really did have a lot in common.

“He even told me I could sleep on his shoulder and gently put his head on top of mine – it seemed like he wanted to know me better since he was taking things beyond just asking for a dance,” she said.

Her prom night happened well before graduation, and after prom, all of her friends were convinced that she would begin dating this guy.

She was also happy to see that other guys at her school knew that she had spent prom hanging out with him.

