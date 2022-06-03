This Dad Thought He Was Funding His Daughter’s College Education, But As Soon As He Found Out About What The Money Was Really Being Used For, He Stopped Paying

A man was married to his first wife, but 8 years ago, she walked out on him after he found out that she was cheating on him.

He and his then ex-wife split custody of their children 50/50, and their children are now 19 (a son) and 21 (a daughter).

His kids really wanted to go live with his ex full-time even though he did custody of them too, but he respected their wishes since he could still visit them.

After divorcing his ex, he was able to move on with his life. He met and married another woman, and he worked his heart out to earn more in his career.

He paid for everything his son and daughter needed, even after they turned 18 and he no longer was required by the courts to do that.

During his divorce, the court had ordered that he and his wife would equally pay for their kids to go to college, but he paid for it entirely alone.

“In addition to paying tuition, I paid any other expenses (car, expensive clothing, electronics, holidays, etc) even though after a while my daughter went almost no contact,” he explained.

“She sends me texts with the amount and where to send it and I send the money.”

“Two weeks ago my son turned up on my doorstep after I hadn’t heard from him in two months. He told me that my daughter dropped out of college after a few months and that I have been funding their mother’s and her new children’s lifestyle all these years as her affair partner left her after their third child.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.