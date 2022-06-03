This Dillard University Graduate Amazingly Received Her Bachelor’s Degree And Baby Boy All In One Day

With nationwide college graduations in full swing this past month, countless graduation posts have flooded the likes of LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

But, one unique graduation story has taken center stage.

Jada Sayles, a student at the historically black Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, went to bed the night before graduation excited to receive her diploma alongside the class of 2022. Instead, she awoke to an enormous surprise.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree. Instead, I got my baby,” Jada shared on Twitter.

At 4:30 a.m. on May 15, Jada went into labor and was admitted to the hospital just a few hours before her undergraduate ceremony was set to begin.

“My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his),” Jada continued.

And while Jada could not walk alongside her graduating class, Walter M. Kimbrough– Dillard University’s President– had another plan in mind.

After Jada alerted him of her baby’s arrival, Kimbrough decided to “roll up” to the hospital and finish his tenure in “the most special way.”

Twitter; pictured above Jada holds her baby and her degree

