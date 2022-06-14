She’s 19 And Her Dad Is About To Marry A Woman Who Is Only 6 Years Older Than Her

Whether you are dealing with the loss of a parent or your mother and father decided to get a divorce, watching them date and get to know other people can be pretty difficult.

While we want them to be happy, we don’t want them to change. But, unfortunately, this happens more than we want it to.

After coming out of a dark depression, a father of three recently met a girl and is now head over heels in love.

The only downside is that the girl is half his age and has a 1-year-old son she brings over quite often.

Now the three children have witnessed their dad in a serious relationship, but nothing like this.

At first, their father would lie about the situation. However, the children know better, and with the young women spending almost every night at the home, they knew something was up.

As of right now, the three children are 14 (boy), 19 (girl), and 20 (boy), which means his eldest child is just 5 years younger than the woman he is seeing.

His 19-year-old daughter is, unfortunately, having a hard time with the situation. She has asked her father to be honest with her, and every time he responds, it comes off as if he is gaslighting his own children.

At first, he claimed that nothing was going on between the two, even when his daughter confronts him about the woman.

