She’s Thinking Of Going On A Date With The Guy Her Sister Has A Crush On And Her Mom Can’t Believe She Would Do This

A 20-year-old girl has a sister 5 years older than she is, and they sort of have a great relationship with one another, yet they’re not exactly super close.

Her sister is technically her half-sister, and her mom had her sister with her first husband, who did end up passing away.

Her mom then went on to meet her dad, and their relationship was not long-lived at all. After her mom gave birth to her, she ended up leaving and taking her older sister but not her.

“I know for a reason my mom doesn’t like me that much,” she said. “All of this is to explain I don’t get to see my sister and mom too much, as they live together and I live with my dad.”

“We grew up apart and I go visit them on holidays. It’s just a few months I see them per year, but on those times I live with them.”

A weekend ago, she was spending time with her sister and some of her sister’s friends. One of the guys that was there was a guy that her sister happens to work with.

This guy asked her to go on a date with him, and she replied that she would consider it and get back to him.

Well, apparently her sister has a big crush on this guy, but she had no clue. Her sister has previously claimed to just be friends with this guy, and the behavior between her sister and this guy supports that as it’s never romantic or flirty.

After she and her sister were done hanging out with everyone, she brought up to her sister that this guy asked her out.

