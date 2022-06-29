Soak Up History And Sleep In The Classic Bartlett National Bank That You Can Book On Airbnb

If you are searching for a one-of-a-kind getaway in Texas, look no further. This Airbnb is a totally rare find.

Located in the town of Bartlett, Texas, host Jennifer has listed a unique historic bank property. That’s right– you can sleep inside of The Bartlett National Bank, which opened in 1904 and ran until the 1930s.

And aside from the adorable furnishing touches, this three-bedroom and two-bath listing has maintained much of its original features.

You can walk across the classic penny-lined floors or read in the old bank manager’s office, which has been converted into a study. But, the best part is that the Airbnb still has all of the original bank vaults located inside.

Airbnb; pictured above is the outside of the bank

One serves as a pantry, while the other acts as a wine cellar. Moreover, Jennifer admitted that two other vaults have yet to be cracked.

“There are two we have not broken into yet. I wonder what could be inside?” she teased in the listing’s description.

Besides the property’s intriguing past, Bartlett, Texas, is also known as one of the most historically-rich towns in Texas.

You can stroll down the brick stone streets and enjoy shopping at tons of locally-owned stores.

