While He Was Out With The Girl That He’s Been Seeing, She Gave Her Number To Another Guy After He Left To Go To The Bathroom

A 26-year-old guy has been dating a 27-year-old girl for the last 2 months, and they are not yet exclusive with one another.

Pretty recently, he was out at a bar with her when he got up to go to the bathroom. As he was walking back over to her, he noticed that she had begun chatting with a couple of guys, and her back was turned to him as he approached her.

He paused and decided to wait and see what she was doing. He was partially concerned that he would come across as a control freak if he walked right up to her as she was mid-conversation, and he also really did want to see if she was just being friendly.

Well, he was pretty shocked to see her give her phone number to one of the guys that she was talking to, and then this guy entered his number in her contacts too.

This guy ended up exiting the bar after they exchanged numbers, and after this girl was back to being by herself he came up to her.

He then questioned her about what she had been doing, and she at first tried to hide what she did.

After he pointed out to her that she clearly had gotten another guy’s phone number, she still wouldn’t own up to what he had just witnessed.

“At this point, I was over it so I just said, “Have a nice life” and tried leaving,” he explained. “I was/am ready to be done with her, but I do like her and up until this point had never had something like this happen.”

“She grabs my arm and pulls me back to talk some more. Still saying that’s not what happened, she tries showing me her contacts (which I don’t know what that would accomplish because the iPhone doesn’t track recently added contacts), but luckily the guy had called her and so the proof was clear as day.”

