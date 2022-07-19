A College Student From Tennessee Was Tragically Killed After Being Struck By A Gate That Was Charged By A Horse

Breanna Leigh Chadwick, a twenty-year-old college student from Canton, Tennessee, tragically passed away on Friday, July 8.

She had been visiting the Chatsworth Saddle Club for a Wagon Train observance when a horse reportedly charged a gate and “caused it to strike” Breanna.

She was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before passing away shortly after.

The freak accident has shocked Breanna’s family, friends, and the greater Canton community.

She was known for her beautiful smile and sassy attitude, love for Chick-fil-A, and birthday cake ice cream.

Breanna was also a lifelong athlete who grew up excelling in softball, basketball, and lacrosse.

And after graduating high school, she went on to attend Reinhardt University and planned to become a third-grade teacher.

“She loved all kids, and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue to for many years,” Breanna’s family wrote in her obituary.

