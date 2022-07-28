After Her Husband’s Family Accused Her Of Being A Gold Digger, She Forked Over Her 40-Page Prenup For Them To See

A woman’s husband is not on speaking terms with his family at all, and it mostly has to do with how they acted towards her prior to their wedding.

Her husband only has 2 family members who were kind to her, and the rest of them looked down on her for not coming from the same kind of background that they all had.

Her husband’s family is incredibly wealthy, and they’re also pretty stuck up too. They care a lot about job titles, colleges, and how much money people have.

“They hated me from the start because I “do not have their breeding” – their actual words – and they were beyond rude to me,” she explained.

“I grew up in a working-class family. My dad is a tradesman, and my mom is a teacher. We grew up middle class, and I had a happy childhood.”

Although her husband grew up with seemingly everything, his parents shipped him off to boarding school and ignored him.

The first time her husband got to meet her family, they were all so accepting of him and nice to him, and he couldn’t believe it.

When it came time for their wedding, her husband’s family went out of their way to make rude remarks to her family about not showing up in designer clothing for the occasion.

The majority of their special day was spent with her husband trying to make her family feel better, and after the wedding was over, her husband cut ties with his family for good.

