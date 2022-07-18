Body Cam Footage Released Of A Woman And Her Dog Being Rescued From An Arizona Canal After Being Stuck Inside For 18 Hours

On June 7, a woman visited the Yuma Desert in Arizona with her dog. She planned to allow her pup to run through the sprawling sands leash-free. Instead, the pair tragically became stuck and nearly died.

The woman did not know there was a canal nearby. So, after letting her dog off-leash, the dog plunged into the water for some relief from the heat.

Soon after, though, the woman realized that her dog was unable to climb back out. She jumped in after him and also became stuck.

So, from 6;30 p.m. that Tuesday until 12:00 p.m. the following Wednesday, both the woman and her dog were trapped inside the canal.

The pair was only discovered after a train traveled by and its conductor noticed someone struggling in the canal. They reported the sighting to the Yuga County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), who immediately responded.

And since the incident occurred last month, the YCSO has decided to release body cam footage of the miraculous rescue on Facebook.

The video shows responding officers racing to get equipment out of their trucks and tethering the pair out of the canal.

They first retrieved the dog before finally pulling the woman to dry land.

Facebook; pictured above is a screenshot of the bodycam footage

