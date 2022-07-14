Harry Styles And Brooklyn Beckham Are Tearing Down Binary Fashion Standards By Sparking A Rise Of Men’s Jewelry Purchases

Stereotypical ideas of “feminine” and “masculine” fashion are becoming more and more outdated.

Instead, a rise of gender-fluid styles accelerated by celebrity trendsetters such as Harry Styles and Brooklyn Beckham are revolutionizing menswear.

One specific sector of men’s fashion that has boomed in recent months is men’s jewelry.

Necklaces, bracelets, and rings were once traditionally considered “women’s items.” But, society’s move away from this binary thought process has encouraged men across the nation to dive into accessorization.

In fact, according to a research study conducted by Steven Stone, the hashtag “men’s jewelry” has been searched one million times.

Plus, on Google, over forty-four thousand people are searching the same term every single month.

Celebrities have played a massive part in the blending of “feminine” and “masculine” fashion– leading the way for other men to feel confident and comfortable in their clothing choices.

Harry Styles has undoubtedly had the most influence on fans across the globe.

Since leaving One Direction and beginning his solo career, Styles has become more and more comfortable revealing his personal identity in words and also through his clothing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.