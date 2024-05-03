Nothing Says “Spring” Like A Good Pair Of White Jeans, So Here’s How To Style Them

I think an underrated spring clothing item is a nice pair of white jeans.

Many people have reservations regarding white jeans, as they get scared of stains and not being able to pair them with what they have.

However, white jeans are extremely versatile and add some great lightness to various spring outfits. In terms of stains, just be a little extra careful when you wear them, and bring a Tide pen wherever you go!

If you’re interested in giving white jeans a shot this spring and summer, here are some ideas for styling them.

With a floral blouse and sandals

White goes beautifully with floral prints and helps them stand out. Since spring is the floral season, now is the time to bring out your favorite floral tops.

Pairing a cute floral blouse with a simple pair of white jeans and some strappy sandals is an outfit that will have you ready for a beautiful spring day.

With a striped shirt and bold shoes

I love the look of a striped shirt or sweater with white jeans. It gives a subtle nod to a nautical-themed look without making you look like a full-blown sailor.

