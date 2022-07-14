This Coach Purse Found At Goodwill Not Only Had $300 Cash Inside But Also A Gossip-Filled Note From Its Previous Owner

Have you ever had to clean out a closet? Most of the time, people rush through the task– taking a couple of glances at an item before tossing it in a “yes” or “no” pile.

Then, in the end, the throwaway items either end up in the garbage or donated to Goodwill.

Well, one woman’s viral video is now forcing millions of people to reconsider what items they have donated.

The TikToker named Martha found a Coach purse at Goodwill for only seven dollars and thought it was a steal. All the bag needed was some tender love and care.

So, she emptied out the inside pockets and then decided to lift up the bag’s lower lining. What she found inside was mind-blowing.

Martha discovered an envelope filled with three hundred dollars in cash. But, that was not all– the envelope also had a message written on it from the purse’s previous owner.

“I have three children. They will give my things to Goodwill when I die. So, I am putting their inheritance inside all of my favorite things,” the note began.

“This Coach bag was given to me years ago by my husband’s girlfriend. Well, actually, I came home early from a visit to my parent’s house in Connecticut. She must have left quickly because she forgot her bag and shoes,” the note continued.

TikTok; pictured above is Martha

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.