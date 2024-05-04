She Uses Peeled Strips Of Raw Potato As Part Of Her Skincare Routine To Help With Hyperpigmentation, Blemishes, Dark Spots, And Even Inflammation

If you struggled with acne when you were younger or perhaps struggle with it currently, did you ever consider experimenting with some old wives’ tale or unusual skincare tips?

For instance, when I was in my early teens, I used to think using toothpaste on my pimples would be the only solution to clearing them up. It didn’t take me long to learn that I was wrong.

While many unusual skincare tips involve putting ingredients on your skin that simply do not belong there, some involve natural ingredients that aren’t bad for your skin and may actually help.

People have been using potatoes for hundreds of years to help their skin and take advantage of their benefits.

With social media apps like TikTok becoming accessible platforms for more honest discussions on skincare experiences, some users have been very vocal about using potatoes as part of their daily skincare routines.

Some of the ingredients and acids found in potatoes have been known to help with hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and dark spots. They also have anti-inflammatory properties when applied to the skin.

One TikTok creator named Megan (@potatogirl2.0) is especially passionate about using potatoes in her skincare routine and has kept her viewers updated with how they’ve improved her skin.

“Since I started trying to get rid of my acne scarring, I’ve been trying a lot of different natural things because I’m not trying to break the bank, and I’m also not trying to wreck my skin,” says Megan in one of her most viral potato videos.

“I knew that potatoes have good benefits for your skin, but I had no idea all the stuff that [they] can do.”

