Her Boyfriend Is Actually 16 Years Older Than She Thought And He Also Lied To Her About Having A Child

A 23-year-old girl met her boyfriend 3 years ago when they both attended a speed dating event for single people in the city that she had just moved to.

Not having any family members or friends in her new city, she thought speed dating would be a good way to meet people, even though she was not trying to jump right into a relationship.

The speed dating evening was intended for people as young as 20 and as old as 35. At the event, she met her now-boyfriend Ryan, and although she didn’t want a boyfriend at the time, that’s exactly what she ended up with.

“The speed dating event was for singles aged 20-35,” she explained. “I wasn’t looking for anything really serious, but when I met Ryan, we instantly hit it off and started seeing each other more often.”

“He told me he was 31. It was a bit more of an age gap than I’d have preferred, but I felt a real connection and looked past it.”

After getting involved with Ryan, she quickly fell in love with him. She feels that her love for Ryan kind of blinded her in many ways.

There were a couple of red flags she overlooked, as she was so into this guy. One red flag was that Ryan said his family did not want to meet her until they were engaged.

Another red flag was that Ryan pretty much always came over to her house, and she infrequently went to his place.

When she did step foot in Ryan’s home, she could see several children lived under the same roof as him, but Ryan said the children belonged to his brother and sister-in-law.

