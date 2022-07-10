Her Boyfriend Went Out For Dinner And Drinks With One Of His Former Female Coworkers, And She’s Convinced It Was Actually A Date

A girl is dating her boyfriend, who is 29-years-old, but she recently learned that he secretly did something that has left her feeling so upset she’s considering dumping him.

Let’s rewind to a year ago. Back then, her boyfriend used to work with this 21-year-old girl who was interning at his company.

She knows that this girl was in a relationship with her boyfriend’s 30-year-old coworker, so that was a 10-year age gap between them.

She is aware that this girl likes older men, and that’s bringing us to today. Recently, her boyfriend told her that he was going to be out of town one weekend.

While her boyfriend was away for a couple of days though, he went out for dinner and drinks with this other girl and never told her about it.

“He met her for dinner, and drinks and they walked around the city to a frozen yogurt shop together,” she explained.

“They talked for about 5 hours, until 10 pm. Even drove her home because “he didn’t want her taking the metro at 10 pm.” What a gentleman.”

While her boyfriend was out with this girl though, she was trying to reach him, not knowing that he was up to this.

She called him and texted him, and he didn’t answer. He sent her call straight to voicemail too, and what’s really suspicious is that anytime her boyfriend goes somewhere, he immediately replies to her calls or texts.

