Her Boyfriend’s Mom Freaked Out On Her About Ravioli In Her Room, So She Called Her Mom To Confirm That She Doesn’t Even Eat Them

A 23-year-old girl has been dating her boyfriend for 4 years, and in the first year that they were together, they had absolutely no money and had to live with her boyfriend’s mom and dad.

Her boyfriend’s mom is really into keeping her house clean, and so she made sure never to leave a mess behind to try to keep her happy.

That summer, her boyfriend’s mom came into the bedroom that she shared with her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s brother, and she began cleaning everything in there.

While her boyfriend’s mom was picking up, she came across a container of raviolis that was covered in mold.

The container was not even on her and her boyfriend’s side of the bedroom, but her boyfriend’s mom reeled around and freaked out on her over it.

“She turns to me and starts screaming at me for leaving the ravioli there,” she explained. “I tell her it’s not mine and she continued to yell at me that I was a lazy liar who couldn’t pick up after myself and that she hates that her son chose me and just kept going on and on about how it was my ravioli.”

“I told her “Jennifer, I don’t even like raviolis” she started yelling that I’m lying…”

“This time I didn’t say anything. I didn’t even argue. I just pulled my phone out and called my mom and put it on speaker phone.”

She asked her mom over the phone if she liked ravioli, and her mom replied that she has despised ravioli ever since she was just a kid.

