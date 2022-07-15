Her Husband Intentionally Kept A Big Secret From Her Until After Their Wedding Was Over And Done With Two Weeks Ago

A 20-year-old girl just tied the knot with her 21-year-old husband only 2 weeks ago. This morning, as she walked into their house, her husband immediately said that he had something he just needed to share with her.

Obviously, this really caught her off guard, and she was not quite positive what was going to come out of his mouth earlier today.

Unfortunately, her husband revealed to her that he had been keeping an enormous secret from her, and he clearly was waiting until after their wedding was over and done with to dump this on her.

“He told me that he might have a child with a girl he used to date,” she explained. “Apparently she doesn’t want him in her or her child’s life.”

“The child is still very young. They haven’t had contact since she sent him ultrasound pictures. He told me he tried to make it work with her but it didn’t.”

She is aware that her husband has not gone through a paternity test, and the mother of his presumable child is not interested in letting him take one.

She also knows that her husband has known about his child all along. He’s been aware of this child since the girl that he used to be with got pregnant, yet he never felt like telling her.

“At first I was in shock, but now I am so angry,” she said. “I am so angry he never told me when he’s had multiple opportunities to do so.”

“The only reason he told me today was because he found out she’s been having dinner with his grandma.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.