He’s Breaking Down The Cut And Cost Of Celebrity Engagement Rings For TikTok

We all know that price should not matter when it comes to engagement rings. Still, don’t you ever get a bit curious about the cost of celebs’ rings?

If so, you are in luck. Michael Arthur Diamonds– a jeweler located in Australia– has a TikTok account that provides nosey fans with the low-down on celebrity engagement rings.

There, viewers can learn about everything from the cut to the cost– which is typically exorbitant.

Paris Hilton’s rock, for example, is a gorgeous twenty-four-carat emerald diamond featuring trapezoid accent diamonds.

The price? Five million dollars. She received this gorgeous ring after being proposed to by Paris Latsis in November of 2018.

And since Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker this past October in Montecito, California, you may have been wondering what the rockstar opted to buy his new wife.

Well, the ring features a twelve-carat oval diamond set in platinum on a thin diamond band. And @MichaelArthurDiamonds estimated that Travis paid about one million dollars for this piece.

The TikTok account also answers other common questions, such as the pros and cons of choosing different ring styles and how to stack your rings.

TikTok; pictured above is Michael in one of his videos

