Klondike’s Discontinuation Of The Choco Taco Has Sparked Outrage Across The Internet

In 1983, Alan Drazen created the famous Choco Taco in Philadelphia. And over the past forty years, the vanilla ice cream treat topped with crispy chocolate and peanuts all wrapped up in a waffle cone shell has been a nationwide fan favorite.

So, when Klondike released a statement on July 25 announcing the discontinuation of the Choco Taco product, the internet erupted in upset.

“Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both one count and four count packs,” the company began in a statement on Twitter.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio. We have had to make very tough decisions to ensure the availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” Klondike continued.

And while you may still be able to locate some Choco Tacos at a local grocery store near you, the remaining inventory is expected to sell out rapidly.

In response to the upsetting news, many people shared their disbelief and anger on social media– calling the decision an “outrage.”

“This has been my favorite for the past twenty-plus years; maybe more. I grab one to three [packs] a week at my local Quick Check. Come on, really! Don’t do this,” pleaded one Twitter user.

“Burn the portfolio! Klondike bars are for boomers. Don’t you dare take away the Choco Taco. Damn you,” agreed a second user.

Other people offered alternative solutions– such as selling away the rights of the Choco Taco recipe to another company.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.