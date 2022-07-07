She Can See Herself Marrying Her Boyfriend, But She Cannot Get Past Her Hatred For His Mom

Everyone knows the saying, “When you marry your partner, you marry their family.” But, this woman is having trouble even considering marriage because of how intrusive her boyfriend’s mother is.

The woman is head-over-heels in love with her twenty-four-year-old boyfriend and actually believes he is the most “marriage material” guy she has ever met. After all, he treats her amazingly well and is very much a “family man.”

But, since starting their relationship, the latter has caused the woman to spend a ton of time with her boyfriend’s family.

After numerous family outings, holidays, and trips, she realized that she absolutely could not stand her boyfriend’s mom for numerous reasons.

First, she is emotionally manipulative and has a short temper. The mother will try to guilt-trip her son into doing anything at her beck and call. Even more, she is very vain.

“She will openly talk about being ‘fat,’ getting plastic surgeries, losing weight, asks about my mother’s weight, and makes comments about my body,” the woman explained.

The mom also makes bizarre comments about the woman stealing her son away from her– such as “I’ll never see my son anymore” or “He never comes home anymore because you cook good food.”

The real kicker is how snobby the mother acts. In fact, she pretends to be extremely wealthy, yet apparently hoards designer clothing from her recycled clothing business and tries to pass them off as well-earned purchases.

“I tried to rationalize it, but it seems immoral. My boyfriend also feels icky about it, but he is too compliant to say anything,” the woman explained.

