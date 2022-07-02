She Didn’t Wear Underwear When She Put On A Dress To Go Out With Her Friends And Her Boyfriend Was Furious With Her

Not too long ago, a woman met up with some of her friends and a few of her coworkers to grab drinks one evening.

As she was getting ready, she decided on wearing a pretty form-fitting dress that was medium length.

She paired her dress with a longer-style jacket, and she was almost ready to head out and have fun for the evening.

“Because the dress was tight, I could see the outline of my undergarments, even from the front,” she explained.

“So I went commando. I thought no big deal because I’m wearing a long jacket on top. When I returned home, my boyfriend immediately told me he could tell I went commando because he didn’t see an outline.”

Her boyfriend then demanded that she open up her bag that she had brought with her that night, as he wanted to see if she had stashed her underwear inside her bag.

Her boyfriend was convinced that she had worn her underwear out with her friends and then took it off at some point during the evening.

Essentially, her boyfriend tried to blame her for cheating on him, even though that couldn’t be further from the truth.

She never cheated on him at all; she just was uncomfortable with the fact that she could see the outline of what she had on under her dress.

