She Found A Hole Behind Her Bathroom Mirror That Led To Another Creepy NYC Apartment

New York City apartments are known for their high prices, tiny square footage, and often shocking plumbing layouts.

But, one city dweller named Samantha Hartsoe recently discovered the creepiest apartment flaw to date.

Samantha took to TikTok one evening after realizing that her apartment was freezing. She had her apartment’s heat turned all the way up, yet a mysterious breeze was still coming from her bathroom.

In fact, cold gusts of air were flowing through her bathroom’s door frame and electrical outlets. So, she began inspecting her bathroom.

Samantha soon realized that the air was coming from behind her bathroom mirror. She had no clue that the mirror was even removable, but once she took it off the wall to peek behind, the woman was shocked.

There had been a massive hole behind her mirror the entire time she lived there. Plus, the hole led to what looked like another room.

Samantha invited some friends over for moral support and decided to investigate the secret passageway herself.

She put on a mask, strapped a flashlight to her forehead using a headband, and even brought along a hammer for protection.

TikTok; pictured above is Samantha in her video

