She Kicked Her Maid Of Honor Out Of Her Wedding, And Her Mother Too, After They Made A Scene About Her 14-Year-Old Niece Wearing The Same Color Dress

A 28-year-old woman just tied the knot with her 31-year-old husband, and her wedding was really large and exciting.

She asked her best friend to be her maid of honor, and her best friend happily pitched in throughout the entire planning process.

Her best friend “L” assisted her in turning that day into the wedding of her dreams, and for that, she is forever grateful to her.

Things leading up to her wedding went great, but on the day of, everything spiraled out of control, and it was all her best friend L’s fault.

Well before her wedding, she told her bridesmaids that they could select any dress they wanted, so long as it was within the range of colors she gave to them.

On the day of her wedding, her 14-year-old niece arrived wearing a dress that was the same exact color as her best friend.

She was amused, as her niece looked like a tiny, matching version of her best friend, and she loved it.

Her best friend, however, was irate. “L pulled me aside and started ranting about how my ‘bratty’ teen niece came in the same dress as her,” she explained.

“I brushed it off and said that the dress doesn’t really scream bridesmaid, so it’s not like she wore a full-on ball gown. L then said that she needed to change her dress.”

