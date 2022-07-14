She Started Her First Business At Just 9-Years-Old, And Now She’s Helping Women Worldwide Take Control Of Their Finances

Have you ever felt like finances are a “boys club?” Tori Dunlap did, too. Well, sort of.

Tori grew up the daughter of two parents who made financial literacy a necessity. They taught her to save, negotiate, and not feel guilty if she did not know what to do while in a financial bind.

Instead, the Dunlaps encouraged Tori to ask questions and further her knowledge.

Then, at the ripe age of nine, she began her first business.

“I owned the sort of vending machines where you put in a quarter and get a handful of candy out. I had fifteen of these machines by the time I was in high school, with all the proceeds going to my college fund,” Tori said.

Once Tori reached her early twenties, though, she recalled how her friends worshipped her financial knowledge and side hustle.

Not because Tori viewed herself as any smarter or better at managing money, though.

Instead, Tori realized that not all women are taught the same financial skills she was. Moreover, most women are excluded from the conversation altogether.

TikTok; pictured above is Tori

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.