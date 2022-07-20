She Talks In Her Sleep Nearly Ever Night, So Now She’s Spilling Out All Her Secrets To Her Boyfriend

A 22-year-old girl has a boyfriend a year older than she is, and although they have been spending a ton of time in the same exact bed, her boyfriend only just told her that she talks in her sleep basically every single night.

This has been going on for about 4 months at least, and initially, when she began talking to her boyfriend in her sleep, the things that she said were pretty adorable.

Her boyfriend filled her in that she would do things like mention his name while she was asleep and also put one of her fingers up against him.

Her sleep talking got more and more interesting, though, and she began repeating her dreams to them as they were happening.

“I tell him every night “I love you most” in my sleep, I’ll nibble on him occasionally, I’ll tell him to not leave,” she explained.

“But it’s not all peachy and that’s why I’m struggling.”

“Then I’d said I hate my sister in my sleep. I vent about her a lot but don’t hate her. It would make sense that I’d say that subconsciously but it’s not true. It’s probably just being fed up. Then I said he was chubby. My boyfriend is fit but we’ve both let ourselves go in the last few months.”

She’s never hinted at the weight being an issue, but her subconscious had no problem letting that fly while she was asleep.

She also disclosed to her boyfriend in her sleep that she had been chatting with other guys before they decided to commit to one another.

