She Told Her Ex That It’s Not Her Problem That He Doesn’t Have Any Money Because His New Wife Could Easily Get A Job

A 36-year-old woman has a 12-year-old daughter named Sadie that she had with her 39-year-old ex-husband, John.

She divorced John 5 years ago, and ever since, she’s been awarded primary custody over Sadie. John only gets to see Sadie 2 weekends out of each month.

A year ago, John remarried a woman named Amy, who has an 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughter that she had prior to meeting John.

“Amanda is a SAHM (not for any health reasons or so on, she just doesn’t want to work) while John works at a 9 to 5,” she explained.

“He makes good money to support them, but not enough to live in luxury.”

In comparison, she makes significantly more than John does, and because she only has to provide for herself and Sadie, she’s able to give Sadie the best of everything.

Sadie attends a private school and always has nice clothing and a brand new phone. She also has been able to start saving money for Sadie to go to college.

Although Sadie does live a privileged life, she has taught her to work hard and appreciate everything that she has.

Anyway, the last couple of visits that Sadie had with John, this mom realized a couple of things. Sadie was coming home with clothing that didn’t even fit her, and the clothing Sadie had with her also was not as nice as what she purchases for her.

