She Went Viral On TikTok For Sharing That She And Her Coworkers Had To Serve A Party Of 91 At A Restaurant

As someone that has worked in a food service job before, I’ve dealt with some of the rudest people while working.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve also met some of the sweetest people while working at my old job. But every once in a while there are those people that are just awful.

Even at the small restaurant that I worked at, we got huge rushes that consisted of upward of 40 people.

Sports teams, baseball tournaments, catering orders, town events, etc. Sometimes all of those things happen at the same time.

I can’t imagine being hit by a rush that had 91 people, and according to the original TikToker, they were still sitting other parties during the same time.

The original video that she shared was just a short 8-second clip of her and her co-workers shaking their heads with audio that repeatedly said “I want to go home” over and over.

The reason for this was because the was a group of 91 coming in.

From looking at the comments, many people shared their shock at that being allowed; just a large group without a reservation.

TikTok

