This Short Film Provides A Glimpse Into The Life Of A Child Caring For A Parent With Dementia

About 5.8 million people have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the United States alone, according to the CDC. And by 2060, this number is expected to rise to nearly 14 million.

Despite the widespread prevalence of the disease, though, it can be challenging to comprehend the struggles of caring for someone with dementia unless you have a direct link.

But, in 2018, the director Jason McColgan released a short film entitled “The Wait,” depicting the reality of caring for an aging parent with dementia.

The short film was nominated for three awards and won two– including “Best Writing” at the Kinsale Shark Awards and “Best Micro Drama” at the Discover Film Awards.

And more recently, the short has resurfaced on the web– tugging on people’s heartstrings and reminding them of the mental and physical toll that caretakers have to endure.

McColgan began “The Wait” by showing a daughter and her father sitting– waiting– at a bus stop. She is pregnant, calling her father’s doctor, and visibly stressed out.

In an instant, though, her father is seemingly a stranger– asking the daughter how far along she is and making small talk.

Eventually, the daughter reveals that she is frightened about “all of it”– her baby and her other caretaking responsibilities that follow. The father reassures her that she “will manage” and asks about her family.

“It is just me and my dad. And he is sick,” the daughter said before beginning to cry.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.