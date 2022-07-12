The TikTok Community Is Going Wild Over This Treehouse Renovation Series

It is safe to say that most children dream of having a treehouse while growing up. Now, one young woman named Georgia Fitz is getting to live out that fantasy– and the TikTok community is uber jealous.

Georgia recently shared how after moving into her home as a child, she begged her grandpa to build her a treehouse. And he did not disappoint.

The tree house resembles a real house, just floating above the mountain-filled skyline. It features a rope bridge to enter the front door, which leads into a spacious main level. There is even a loft and deck area where you can enjoy breathtaking views.

Now, though, Georgia plans to finish and renovate the entire tree house.

“It has been unfinished for a lot of years now. So, we are finally getting around to finishing it,” she explained.

Georgia, her father, and her grandfather first cleared out all of the furniture inside and focused on installing electricity.

The original walls feature gorgeous exposed wood frames, which Georgia initially planned on keeping.

But, with the addition of electrical wires and insulation, the walls needed to be paneled over.

TikTok; pictured above is Georgia’s treehouse

