This 7-Year-Old Elementary Student Saved The Life Of A Classmate By Performing The Heimlich Maneuver After They Began Choking On Pizza At Lunchtime

David Diaz Jr., a seven-year-old from Binghamton, New York, is being praised for his effort in saving the life of a classmate.

The second grader was eating his lunch at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School when he noticed a friend struggling.

The friend had been enjoying pizza for lunch before beginning to choke.

David– an avid watcher of the television medical drama “The Good Doctor”– immediately jumped into action. He remembered the cast’s use of the Heimlich maneuver and got to work on his friend.

David wrapped his arms around the classmate and began thrusting his fist into the child’s abdomen. He was unsure if the effort would work but was hopeful.

And miraculously, David was able to help dislodge the pizza and save his friend in the knick of time.

Kirstin Korba, a teacher at the elementary school, described how school staff had been circulating the cafeteria and monitoring the rest of the children.

David realized that he was much closer to his classmate than the other adults and stepped in.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of David shared by Fred Akshar

