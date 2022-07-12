This 70-Million-Year-Old Gorgosaurus Skeleton Is Being Auctioned Off For The First Time Ever, And It’s Most Likely Going To Go For As Much As $8 Million Dollars

On July 28, Sotheby’s New York will be auctioning off the first-ever Gorgosaurus skeleton for private purchase.

Sotheby’s was established in 1744 and is known as “the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury.”

And with their newly announced Gorgosaurus, Sotheby’s is living up to that reputation.

The name Gorgosaurus is Greek for “fierce lizard,” and these fierce lizards were apex predators that lived in western North America during the late cretaceous period.

In other words, roughly seventy million years ago.

The particular Gorgosaurus being auctioned off by Sotheby’s was discovered in the Judith River Formation in Montana back in 2018.

“This discovery was particularly exceptional due to the rarity of Gorgosaurus material south of the Canadian border– this being one of only a few found in the United States,” Sotheby’s wrote on Instagram alongside a reel of the massive dinosaur skeleton being assembled.

In fact, the skeleton is ten feet tall, a whopping twenty-two feet long, and an entire team was required to reassemble all of the skeletal bones.

Instagram; pictured above is the Gorgosaurus

