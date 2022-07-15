This New Mom Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Blowing Thousands Of Dollars On Only Fans Instead Of Saving For Their New Family

Welcoming a child into the world with your partner is supposed to be a joyful and romantic shared experience. But for one woman named Kelsi, it was quite the opposite.

Not because anything happened during her pregnancy or delivery, thankfully. Instead, Kelsi found out at four weeks post-partum that her boyfriend had been hiding an addiction from her for three years.

She did not only find out about the addiction, though. Kelsi also learned that her boyfriend was blowing tons of cash on one platform in particular– Only Fans.

“He spent thousands of dollars on Only Fans for ‘custom content’ instead of saving for our family,” Kelsi shared in a TikTok.

And while finding out this truth was extremely painful, she does not regret her snooping in the slightest.

“Thinking about how if I had not gone through my boyfriend’s phone, I would have never known that he was spending thousands of dollars on Only Fans every night while I was in the other room taking care of our newborn,” Kelsi explained.

Since confronting her boyfriend about his actions, he has apparently deleted all of his apps, began paying down his credit cards, and is now attending therapy.

But, after being in her own dishonest relationship, Kelsi has now made it her mission to ensure other women do not end up in the same situation.

TikTok; pictured above is Kelsi

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.