This Philadelphia Woman Was Set On Fire And Is In Critical Condition: It’s Not Clear If Someone Set Her On Fire Intentionally

Two weeks ago, a thirty-six-year-old woman named Alyssa Morales was found on fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The tragedy occurred late Friday night while Alyssa was on East Tioga Street.

One witness reportedly told police that Alyssa was engaged in an argument with a man and a woman just before the fire.

“She saw the female that was with them spray some kind of liquid towards the male and the female. That liquid then lit on fire,” Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The man on fire immediately fled the scene. Then, once the fire department arrived, they found Alyssa with severe injuries.

She is now in critical condition and a medically induced coma while undergoing treatment at Temple University Hospital. According to the police, Alyssa suffered extreme burns on sixty percent of her body.

The police are still working to understand if she was intentionally set on fire. So far, the department has made no arrests.

Additionally, a close friend of Alyssa’s named Danielle has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help support the enormous care costs.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Alyssa

