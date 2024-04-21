She Vanished In Colorado Last Year After Taking An Uber To Meet Someone, And Bloodhounds Later Found A Piece Of Her Clothing

Miranda Conner was originally from Illinois. But, in 2023, the 30-year-old single mom was living in a neighborhood known as Green Valley Ranch in Denver, Colorado, with a roommate and her two children.

Miranda’s kids, Zayden and Zyrah, were 11-years-old and 9-years-old, respectively. She was also a stay-at-home mom and had plans to take her children to Disneyland in June 2023.

Yet, in February of last year, Miranda mysteriously vanished, and authorities have since begun handling her case as a homicide investigation.

It all began on February 2, 2023, when Miranda and her mother, Tabitha Spann, spoke on the phone as usual. During their conversation, Miranda asked for some help paying her rent, and Tabitha sent $300 to put toward the payment. Tragically, this was the last time Miranda and her mother ever spoke to each other again.

The following day, February 3, 2023, Miranda called an Uber and was picked up at her residence in Green Valley Ranch. She didn’t have her own car at the time, so the Uber took her to Federal Heights, Colorado. There, she was supposed to meet an unknown individual.

Miranda was last seen near an apartment complex located off of West 85th Avenue and North Pecos Street in Federal Heights. She never arrived back at her home after that evening, and her loved ones haven’t been able to contact her since.

When Miranda failed to return home, her roommate contacted the Denver Police Department and filed a missing person report. According to her roommate, April Elsner, it was completely out of character for Miranda to leave and not return without any warning.

Once an investigation was launched, authorities ascertained that Miranda’s cell phone last pinged in a neighborhood near Thornton at 4:04 a.m. on February 4, 2023. Later, a civilian discovered the phone abandoned close to the apartment complex where Miranda was last seen in Federal Heights.

The civilian reportedly returned the phone to Miranda’s roommate, who then turned it over to authorities for investigation.

