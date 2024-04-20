She Was Eight Months Pregnant When She Exited Her Family’s Car While They Were Ordering Food At A Drive-Through And Disappeared Last Year

As a child, Cajairah Fraise grew up in southern California and had a tight-knit relationship with her two siblings.

“She and her brother and sister are like three peas in a pod. They have been best friends with each other their whole life,” Cajairah’s mother, Karah, said.

As a teen, Cajairah attended Beaumont High School and was on her school’s track and field team.

Then, at 22-years-old, in 2023, Cajairah was living in Moreno Valley, California, with her parents. In February of that year, she was also eight months pregnant and excitedly expecting to deliver her baby boy on March 29, 2023.

“She was just completely excited and shocked. She couldn’t believe it – just the thought of a baby growing inside you,” Karah recalled of her daughter’s pregnancy.

Yet, just one month before her due date, Cajairah disappeared after what started as a normal day with her mom.

It all began on February 23, 2023, when Cajairah and Karah spent the day together. First, they went to the gym to have a spa day before running some errands.

“We went to, like, two or three appointments or things that she would need for the baby, so we were just running errands,” Karah explained.

Afterward, Cajairah wanted to visit her maternal grandmother’s home. So, Karah called her husband – Cajairah’s father – Jamel and asked if he would travel with them. Apparently, Karah was not feeling very well and wanted Jamel to drive them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.