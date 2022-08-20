A Capuchin Monkey Stole A Phone Out Of A Golf Cart And Called 911 From Inside The Zoo

In San Luis Obispo, California, the county sheriff’s office recently responded to a 911 call made by someone they had least suspected to see.

In a statement on Facebook, the sheriff’s office described in detail one of the funniest and cutest stories we’ve ever seen.

“Our Deputies have seen their fair share of ‘monkey business’ in the County,” is written in the statement. “But nothing quite like this.”

On Saturday, August 13th, the office received a 911 call that was eventually disconnected. The dispatchers tried to call and text the number back but were unable to get a response.

Therefore, some deputies from the sheriff’s office had to investigate the mysterious call.

The address from where the call was made led the deputies to the offices of ‘Zoo to You,’ a small zoo and conservation center located near Paso Robles, California.

When the deputies walked in and talked to some of the workers, everyone had no idea who could’ve made the call.

“Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey’s uncle?” is written in the Facebook statement.

Facebook; pictured above is Route, the Capuchin monkey who called 911

