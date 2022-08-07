A Hot Doctor Made Her Trip To The Hospital Pretty Interesting And TikTok Started Sharing Some Of Their Own Embarrassing Hospital Stories

Have you ever been to the hospital or doctor’s office and spotted a really handsome doctor?

Many people have had that experience, as there are attractive doctors everywhere! But have you ever seen one while hooked up to a heart monitor?

A woman recently went viral on TikTok for sharing her story about a hot doctor that made a trip to the hospital pretty interesting.

Cindy Walter (@cindywalterart) explains in her video that she had gone to the hospital because her heart was “doing acrobatics.”

She needed to be put on an ECG, otherwise known as an electrocardiogram, which Mayo Clinic describes as a “painless, noninvasive way to help diagnose many common heart problems.”

Cindy says that while she was hooked up to the ECG machine, a doctor and a nurse were in the room with her.

“The doctor was hot,” says Cindy in a giggly voice.

The doctor then had to put his hands on Cindy so that he could adjust one of the ECG wires. This is when Cindy’s crush on the doctor had gotten exposed!

TikTok; pictured above is Cindy in her video

