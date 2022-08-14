Amelia Earheart’s Incredible Life, Tragic Disappearance, And The Shocking Theories About What Really Happened To Her

Amelia Earheart first made history after becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean back in May of 1932.

But, since she mysteriously vanished during a flight in July of 1937, Amelia’s legacy has been dominated by speculation and theories regarding her tragic disappearance.

Amelia’s Ascent

The famed American aviator was born in Atchison, Kansas, on July 24, 1897, to a railroad lawyer father and affluent mother.

But, the Earharts moved around often– especially due to financial struggles amidst Mr. Earhart’s alcoholism.

Nonetheless, Amelia defied the odds and completed high school in 1916 before attending the Ogontz School in Pennsylvania for junior college.

Then, during World War I, she felt a calling to help wounded soldiers and left the Ogontz School to become a nurse’s aide in Canada.

It was not until World War I ended that Amelia eventually returned to higher education and began studying premed at Columbia University.

Harris & Ewing, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons; pictured above is Amelia

