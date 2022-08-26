Even Though Her Wedding Is Literally Going To Be A 3-Day Carnival, Her Mother-In-Law Refuses To Let Her Have An Intimate Rehearsal Dinner

This woman is getting married in September, and even though she always dreamed of having a very small and intimate wedding with friends and family, her fiancé’s family wanted the complete opposite.

In fact, they wanted to host a three-day carnival.

“This is a war that I have lost: we are having the three-day carnival. And no, he is not Indian,” she said.

And throughout the wedding planning, some serious boundaries had to be drawn. At one point, the literal battles pushed her future mother-in-law to even disqualify herself from all of the wedding planning.

All of that drama has since died down, though– thankfully– but a new pressure point has arisen. And this time, it is about the rehearsal dinner.

Her mother-in-law has decided to take the reigns in orchestrating the rehearsal dinner, which she believes is fair given that her mother-in-law did not participate in much of the other planning.

Nonetheless, the pair have been running into a massive problem about precisely who they are inviting to the rehearsal dinner.

Since her wedding is going to be a colossal three-day event, she was hoping that the rehearsal dinner could be more intimate– and she expressed this to her mother-in-law.

“I kindly mentioned several times that, on my side, my family and I would like only the bridal party and our family members to come,” she recalled.

