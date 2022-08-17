He Landed A Job Straight Out Of Below Deck Paying $150,000, But When He Turned It Down His Wife Cried

A 47-year-old man has been married to his 46-year-old wife named Mary for 12 years, and they have 4 kids together.

He works as a marine engineer, so that means he has to work away at sea for most of the year and he’s rarely at home.

When he originally met Mary, he was sailing for 16 weeks straight, and then he would have an 8-week break to be home.

Mary worked a full-time job as well, but after they welcomed their third child, Mary switched to working part-time for a bit.

Then, they had their fourth child together, and it wasn’t possible for Mary to keep working at all on top of taking care of their kids and house.

Mary was upset to have to give up her job, as she loved it, and she also enjoyed making her own money.

In an effort to help out more at home and with the kids, he was able to work on a different boat and work 5 weeks at sea while staying home for 5 weeks.

Having to switch jobs, coupled with Mary no longer working, meant that this couple fell into hard times financially.

Additionally, he’s been unhappy with the job that he has had for multiple years, and he felt that he was not able to move up.

