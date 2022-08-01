Her Boyfriend Will Not Let Her Buy An Apartment Unless She Puts His Name On The Title Or Waits Until They Are Married

This twenty-nine-year-old woman has been dating her twenty-seven-year-old boyfriend, Adam, for two and a half years.

Adam is a bit shy and quiet, so it can be challenging for the woman to learn what truly bothers him. At the moment, she is also their sole source of income.

And while the woman loves Adam, he can also act unreasonably during their relationship.

For example, he refuses to cook their meals because he is worried the woman will not like them. Adam will also not do any chores because he believes he will do it wrong and end up breaking something.

“It is so frustrating, but we are working on fixing it,” the woman said.

Nonetheless, their biggest issue right now concerns housing plans. The woman has been working since 2015 to save enough money to buy an apartment. And as of this year, she is finally able to make the purchase.

After the woman told Adam, though, he became agitated and urged her to wait until they got married.

Apparently, Adam complained about feeling guilty seeing his girlfriend buy the apartment alone without any contribution from himself.

“I asked him what I was supposed to do because it kind of sounded like a ‘him problem’– no offense,” the woman recalled.

