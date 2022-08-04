Her New Neighbors Kept Stealing Ice Cream For The Neighborhood Kids, So She Put A Lock On The Freezer And Gave Every Family Keys Except Them

This twenty-five-year-old woman lives in a small, close-knit neighborhood, where she and her neighbors often get together.

They celebrate holidays, host cookouts, and enjoy casual gatherings so all of the neighborhood kids can play with each other.

But, with a heat wave hitting states across the country, the neighborhood has not had many hangouts this summer. Instead, just the kids have been playing outside.

And while the kids are enjoying it, the woman also gets a bit worried about the children overheating. So, she decided to solve the potential problem with some sweet treats.

“I used the extra deep freezer I have and filled it with ice creams and popsicles for the kids. Then, I put it outside so they will have something to cool down with,” the woman explained.

She even included a note letting the children know it is okay to take more than one, but just to be mindful of the other children.

And surprisingly, all of the children were very respectful.

The honor system worked out so well that some of the woman’s neighbors even pitched in to help refill the freezer once the ice cream stock was running low.

But, after a new family moved into the neighborhood recently, this friendly and fun summer solution took a negative turn.

