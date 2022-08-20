His Brother-In-Law Has Been No Help To His Pregnant Sister, So He Got Him A Spiteful Birthday Gift

This man’s sister has been married to her husband– Hank– for over six years now. The couple already has two kids and is expecting a third this year.

But, the man visits his sister’s home almost every day and has noticed that Hank rarely ever helps out around the house or takes care of the kids.

For example, one time, the man’s nephew fell down the stairs, and while he did not need to go to the hospital, the little boy did need to be comforted by one of his parents.

The man’s sister was stuck outside helping her daughter out of the barn, though, and Hank literally just sat in front of the television– doing nothing.

And more recently, the sister is now seven months pregnant, yet Hank still refuses to help with basic chores and parenting responsibilities.

He still makes the sister pick up heavy loads, run after the kids constantly, and take care of the necessities– such as cooking and bathing.

“He claims he is not usually this ‘unavailable,’ but since it is ‘football season,’ he needs to catch up on all of the games,” the man recalled, which really pissed him off.

So, while shopping for his brother-in-law’s birthday present last week, the man was at a loss.

He had been increasingly frustrated about how Hank was treating his sister and decided to go with a bit of a spiteful gift.

