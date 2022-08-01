People Discuss All The Reasons Why They Believe That They Are Difficult To Date

Whether you scroll through dating apps or prefer to meet people the old-fashioned way, singles tend to have one thing in common– they judge dating prospects pretty quickly.

You might pass assumptions based on someone’s appearance, job, values, interests– the list goes on and on. But, how often do you self-reflect and think about why dating yourself might be difficult? Two hundred Reddit users recently took the time to consider this alternate perspective and shared their own dating flaws and difficulties.

Some Are Introverted

“I am a very closed-off person, and I have trouble connecting with people.”

–Enshroudedmaelstrom

“I really need my alone time being an introvert. I cannot deal with a needy partner.”

–Plumbus90

“Same. Also, some people give off a certain charism, and– whether it is good or bad– they can attract a lot of people. I do not have that ‘charisma.'”

–Aprotinin

